Dall'8 febbraio 2025 aumentano ancora i prezzi delle sigarette, del tabacco trinciato, dei prodotti senza combustione, come previsto dalle varie Leggi di Bilancio

Fonte: 123RF Nuovo aumento del prezzo delle sigarette.

Dopo gli aumenti di poche settimane fa, il prezzo delle sigarette torna ad aumentare. Lo rende noto l’Agenzia delle Dogane e dei Monopoli con l’ultima Determinazione direttoriale. A partire dall’8 febbraio 2025 storici marchi come Camel e Winston costeranno di più.

I nuovi prezzi delle sigarette

Di seguito i prezzi aggiornati delle sigarette (espressi in euro):

821 Argento – 5,00;

821 Blu – 5,00;

821 Camou – 5,00;

821 Green – 5,00;

821 Rossa – 5,00;

Alluve’ White – 4,50;

American Spirit Original Blue – 6,20;

American Spirit Original Orange – 6,50;

American Spirit Original Yellow – 6,50;

Apache – 4,70;

Apache Blue – 4,70;

Austin Blue – 4,90;

Austin Red – 4,90;

Benson & Hedges Gold – 6,50;

Benson&Hedges Blue – 5,30;

Benson&Hedges Blue 100’S – 5,30;

Benson&Hedges Red – 5,30;

Benson&Hedges Red 100’S – 5,30;

Benson&Hedges White – 5,30;

Benson&Hedges Yellow – 5,30;

Bentley Azure – 5,00;

Bentley Classic – 5,00;

Black Devil Black – 5,50;

Black Devil Pink – 5,50;

Black Devil Yellow – 4,40;

Camel Activate – 6,00;

Camel Blue – 5,50;

Camel Blue 100’S – 6,00;

Camel Compact – 5,70;

Camel Compact Filters – 5,20;

Camel Connect Blue – 5,30;

Camel Essential Blue – 5,70;

Camel Senso Gold – 5,50;

Camel White – 6,00;

Camel Yellow morbide – 5,50;

Camel Yellow – 6,00;

Camel Yellow 100’S – 6,00;

Camou – 5,00;

Che – 5,00;

Che Blanco – 5,00;

Che Black – 5,00;

Che+ Blast – 4,80;

Chesterfield Blue 100’S – 5,50;

Chesterfield Blue KS – 5,50;

Chesterfield Label Blue KS – 5,30;

Chesterfield Label Original KS – 5,30;

Chesterfield Original 100’S – 5,50;

Chesterfield Original KS – 5,40;

Chesterfield Blue KS – 5,40;

Chesterfield Silver KS – 5,50;

Chesterfield Tuned Blue – 5,40;

Che Blue – 4,80;

Chiaravalle Burley & Virginia – 5,20;

Chiaravalle Gran Riserva – 6,00;

Chiaravalle Virginia – 5,20;

Chiaravalle Virginia Bright – 5,20;

Corset Chic Lilac – 4,40;

Corset Chic Pink – 4,40;

Corset Mauve – 5,30;

Corset Mauve À Porter – 4,80;

Corset Marine – 5,30;

Corset Pink – 5,30;

Corset White – 5,30;

Corset Lilac À Porter – 4,80;

Davidoff Blush SSL-Line – 5,80;

Davidoff Blue – 5,80;

Davidoff Classic – 6,20;

Davidoff Gold – 6,20;

Davidoff Gold SL Line – 6,20;

Davidoff Magenta SSL-Line – 5,80;

Diana Azzurra KS – 5,30;

Diana Bianca – 5,30;

Diana Blu KS – 5,30;

Diana Rossa 100’S – 5,30;

Diana Rossa KS – 5,30;

Dunhill Blue – 6,40;

Dunhill Club – 5,30;

Dunhill Club Bianca – 5,30;

Dunhill Gold – 6,40;

Dunhill International – 7,00;

Dunhill MS Bianche – 5,50;

Dunhill MS Bionde 100’S – 5,70;

Dunhill MS Bionde morbide – 5,40;

Dunhill MS Bionde – 5,50;

Dunhill MS Chiare – 5,50;

Dunhill MS Rosse morbide – 5,40;

Dunhill MS Rosse – 5,50;

Dunhill Red – 6,40;

Elixyr Blue – 5,00;

Elixyr Blue 100’S – 5,00;

Elixyr Duo – 5,00;

Elixyr Red – 5,00;

Elixyr Red 100’S – 5,00;

Elixyr Silver – 4,20;

Elixyr+ – 5,00;

Elixyr+ 100’S – 5,00;

Elixyr+ X-Type 100’S – 5,00;

Futura Bianca – 4,30;

Futura Black S-Size – 4,10;

Futura Blu – 5,00;

Futura Classica – 5,40;

Futura Gold S-Size – 4,10;

Futura Rossa – 5,00;

Futura White S-Size – 4,10;

Gauloises Blondes Blu – 5,00;

Gauloises Blondes Gialla – 5,20;

Gauloises Blondes Rossa – 5,00;

Gitanes – 6,20;

Gitanes Filtre – 5,90;

Giubek Filtro – 4,00;

Green – 5,00;

JPS Blue – 5,00;

JPS Blue Stream – 5,20;

JPS Blue Stream 100 – 5,20;

JPS Compact Blue Stream – 4,60;

JPS Original – 5,20;

JPS Red – 5,20;

JPS Red 100 – 5,20;

JPS Silver – 5,20;

JPS Silver 100 – 5,20;

JPS SSL-Line Silver – 5,20;

JPS SSL-Line White – 5,20;

Kent Blue – 6,50;

Kent Surround – 6,50;

Lambert & Butler King Size – 6,00;

Linda – 5,40;

Linda Azzurra – 4,20;

Linda Blu – 5,40;

Lido Blu – 6,00;

L&M Blue Label KS – 5,50;

L&M Red Label KS – 5,50;

Luckies Crafted 1871 Blue – 5,00;

Luckies Crafted 1871 Red – 5,00;

Lucky Strike Amber – 5,30;

Lucky Strike Eclipse – 5,30;

Lucky Strike Original – 5,30;

Lucky Strike Original 100’S – 5,30;

Mademoiselle La Bleue – 5,30;

Mademoiselle La Blanche – 5,30;

Mademoiselle La Plus – 5,30;

Mademoiselle La Rose – 5,30;

Merit Bay KS – 5,50;

Merit Blu 100’S – 6,20;

Merit Blu KS – 6,20;

Merit Gialla 100’S – 6,20;

Merit Gialla KS – 6,20;

MS Chiare 100’S – 5,70;

MS Classic – 5,40;

MS Nazionali – 5,40;

Marlboro 100’S – 6,50;

Marlboro Blue Line – 6,50;

Marlboro Crafted Gold 100’S – 5,30;

Marlboro Crafted Red 100’S – 5,30;

Marlboro Gold 100’S – 6,50;

Marlboro Gold KS – 6,00;

Marlboro Gold Line – 6,50;

Marlboro Gold Pocket Pack – 5,40;

Marlboro Gold Touch KS – 6,20;

Marlboro KS – 6,00;

Marlboro KS – 6,50;

Marlboro Mix – 6,20;

Marlboro Red Titanium Edition – 6,50;

Marlboro Red Touch – 6,20;

Marlboro Silver Blue KS – 6,50;

Marlboro Touch – 6,20;

Marlboro White – 6,50;

No Brand – 4,20;

Nologo Arancione – 5,00;

Nologo Gialla – 5,00;

Nologo Verde – 5,00;

Pall Mall Blue – 5,00;

Pall Mall Red – 5,00;

Peter Stuyvesant Blue 100’S – 5,30;

Peter Stuyvesant Gold 100’S – 5,70;

Peter Stuyvesant Original – 5,70;

Peter Stuyvesant Original 100’S – 5,70;

Philip Morris Azure – 5,50;

Philip Morris Azure 100’S – 5,50;

Philip Morris Blue 100’S – 5,50;

Philip Morris Filter Kings – 5,50;

Philip Morris Red – 5,50;

Philip Morris Red 100’S – 5,50;

Philip Morris SSL Beige – 5,50;

Philip Morris SSL Blue – 5,50;

Philip Morris White – 5,50;

R1 SL-Line – 5,40;

Rothmans Essence Blue King Size – 5,00;

Rothmans Essence Red – 5,00;

Rothmans Essence Silver King Size – 5,00;

Rothmans Of London Blue 100 – 5,20;

Rothmans Of London Blue 20 – 5,00;

Rothmans Of London D-Series – 5,00;

Rothmans Of London Red 20 – 5,00;

Rothmans Of London Red 100’S – 5,20;

Rothmans Of London Silver 100 – 5,20;

Rothmans Of London Silver 20 – 5,00;

Rothmans Of London S-Series Blue – 5,20;

Rothmans Of London S-Series Silver – 5,20;

Rothmans Of London S-Series White – 5,20;

Rothmans Of London Surround King Size – 5,00;

Rothmans Of London White 20’s – 5,00;

Rothmans Of London White 100 – 5,20;

Rothmans R Classic Silver 100 – 5,00;

Rothmans Of London Sensora D- Series – 5,00;

Sigarette Blu – 4,50;

Sigarette Rosse – 4,50;

The King Blue 100’S – 5,00;

The King Blue – 5,00;

The King Just Blue – 5,30;

The King Just Red – 5,30;

The King Red 100’S – 5,00;

The King Red – 5,00;

The King SSL Blue – 5,00;

The King SSL Storm – 5,00;

The King SSL White – 5,00;

The King Silver – 5,00;

The King Silver 100’S – 5,00;

The King Storm 100’S – 5,00;

Winston Blue – 5,50;

Winston Blue 100’S – 5,50;

Winston Blue Super Line – 5,50;

Winston Caster – 5,20;

Winston Caster 100’S – 5,20;

Winston Compact – 5,30;

Winston Expand – 5,30;

Winston Just Blue – 5,30;

Winston Just Red – 5,30;

Winston Red – 5,30;

Winston Red 100’S – 5,50;

Winston Short Blue – 5,30;

Winston Silver – 5,50;

Winston White – 5,50;

Winston White Super Line – 5,50;

Winston Xstyle Blue – 5,00;

Winston Xstyle White – 5,00;

Winston Wave – 5,00;

Yesmoke Black – 5,20;

Yesmoke Blue – 5,20;

Yesmoke Red – 5,20;

Yesmoke White Red – 5,20.

Il prezzo del trinciato per sigarette

Ecco di seguito il prezzo del tabacco trinciato per le sigarette rollate, anche in questo caso espresso in euro.

Confezione da 30 grammi

#No Name Authentic – 7,50;

#No Name Black – 7,50;

#No Name Noface – 6,90;

#No Name Pink – 7,50;

#No Name Red – 7,50;

#No Name Riserva No. 1 – 6,50;

#No Name Virginia – 7,50;

#No Name White – 7,50;

821 Camouflage – 6,20;

American Spirit Master Blend Gold – 6,90;

American Spirit Original Blue – 8,00;

American Spirit Original Perique – 6,90;

American Spirit Original Yellow – 8,00;

Amsterdamer Original – 7,80;

Amsterdamer Xxx Himalaya – 7,40;

Amsterdamer Xxx Nepal – 7,40;

Benson & Hedges Blue – 6,50;

Camel Blonde – 7,40;

Camel Blue – 7,70;

Camel Blue Volume – 7,60;

Camel Essential – 7,70;

Camel Yellow – 7,70;

Chesterfield Blue – 7,20;

Chesterfield Blue Volume Tobacco – 7,20;

Chesterfield Original Fine Cut Tobacco – 7,20;

Chesterfield Original Volume Tobacco – 7,20;

Chesterfield Premium Virginia – 7,40;

Chesterfield Roll Your Own – 7,40;

Chiaravalle Burley & Virginia – 7,20;

Chiaravalle Virginia – 7,20;

Chiaravalle Virginia Bright – 7,20;

Golden Blend’s Virginia – 7,50;

Golden Blend’s Virginia Gt – 7,50;

Golden Virginia Absolute – 7,50;

Golden Virginia The Original – 7,50;

Golden Virginia The Original Gold – 7,50;

Horizon – 7,20;

Horizon Blue – 7,20;

Ign Il Gusto Nostrano – 7,30;

JPS Blue – 7,00;

JPS Blue Volume – 7,00;

JPS Just Blue – 7,00;

JPS Just Red – 7,00;

JPS Red – 7,00;

Lucky Strike Blue – 7,30;

Lucky Strike Original Blue – 7,20;

Lucky Strike Original Red – 7,20;

Lucky Strike Red – 7,30;

Manitou Virginia Gold – 6,60;

Manitou Virginia Original – 6,90;

Manitou Virginia Pink – 6,60;

Marlboro – 7,70;

Marlboro Gold – 7,70;

Marlboro Gold Touch Rolling Tobacco – 7,20;

Maya – 7,20;

Maya Blue – 6,00;

Mon Terroir Blond – 7,30;

MS Tabacco Trinciato 30 – 7,00;

Old Holborn – 7,70;

Old Holborn Blonde – 7,70;

Old Holborn Yellow – 7,70;

Peter Stuyvesant Gold – 6,60;

Philip Morris Blue – 7,30;

Philip Morris Volume Tobacco – 7,30;

Pueblo Blue – 7,50;

Pueblo Burley Blend – 7,50;

Pueblo Classic – 7,50;

Pueblo Pink – 7,50;

R&W 30 G – 7,80;

R&W Blond 30 G – 6,40;

R&W Classic 30 G – 6,40;

Red House – 6,00;

Redfield Classic – 6,00;

Roll Your Own American Blend Blond – 6,40;

Roll Your Own American Blend Magenta – 6,50;

Roll Your Own Halfzware Shag Blue – 6,40;

Roll Your Own Virginia Blend Lime – 6,50;

Roll Your Own Virginia Blend Orange – 6,50;

Roll Your Own Virginia Blend Yellow – 6,40;

Rothmans Of London Volume Tobacco – 7,00;

Sauvage Blond 30G – 7,30;

Stanley Master Blend – 6,50;

The King Red – 5,80;

Winston Blue – 7,40;

Winston Red – 7,40;

Yesmoke American Blend – 7,20;

Yesmoke Virginia & Burley – 7,20.

Confezione da 40 grammi

Black Devil Yellow – 7,70;

Drum Bright Blue – 9,90;

Drum Original – 9,90;

Drum White – 9,90;

Manila – 9,80;

Samson Original Blend – 9,00;

Tilbury American Blend – 9,80;

Van Nelle Half Zware Shag – 7,80;

West Original Blend – 8,80.

Confezione da 45 grammi

Brookfield American Blend – 9,20;

Winston Blue – 11,50.

Confezione da 50 grammi

#No Name White – 11,50;

Diana Volume Tobacco – 10,20;

Winston Red Volume Tobacco – 13,00.

Confezione da 70 grammi

American Spirit Original Blue – 15,00;

Marlboro – 17,50;

Marlboro Gold – 17,50;

Pueblo Blue 70 – 17,40;

Pueblo Classic 70 – 17,40.

Confezione da 80 grammi

American Spirit Original Blue 80G – 16,00;

Camel – 15,70;

Camel Essential – 16,00.

Confezione da 100 grammi

Elixyr Original Red – 18,00.

Sigarette per iQos, Glo e dispositivi senza combustione

I nuovi prezzi per le sigarette senza combustione sono i seguenti.

Confezione da 10 sigarette

Heets Amber Selection – 2,60;

Heets Bronze Selection – 2,60;

Heets Turquoise Selection – 2,60;

Heets Yellow Selection – 2,60.

Confezione da 20 sigarette

Camel Amber Sticks – 4,50;

Camel Aquamarine Sticks – 4,50;

Camel Baize Option Sticks – 4,50;

Camel Bronze – 4,00;

Camel Bronze Sticks – 4,50;

Camel Burgundy Sticks – 4,50;

Camel Garnet Sticks – 4,50;

Camel Gold – 4,00;

Camel Gold Sticks – 4,50;

Camel Green – 4,00;

Camel Green Option Sticks – 4,50;

Camel Green Sticks – 4,50;

Camel Magenta Sticks – 4,50;

Camel Purple – 4,00;

Camel Purple Option Sticks – 4,50;

Camel Purple Sticks – 4,50;

Camel Silver Sticks – 4,50;

Camel Tan Sticks – 4,50;

Camel Teal Green Sticks – 4,50;

Camel Teal Sticks – 4,50;

Camel Yellow Sticks – 4,50;

Ccobato Blueberry – 4,50;

Ccobato Peach – 4,50;

Delia Classic Gold – 5,00;

Delia Classic Green – 5,00;

Delia Classic Red – 5,00;

Delia Classic Silver – 5,00;

Farstar Amber – 4,50;

Farstar Blue – 4,50;

Farstar Red – 4,50;

Fiit Element Stream – 4,70;

Fiit Marine – 4,70;

Fiit Regular – 4,70;

Fiit Regular Copper – 4,70;

Fiit Regular Deep – 4,70;

Fiit Regular Sky – 4,70;

Fiit Regular Stone – 4,70;

Fiit Regular Yellow – 4,70;

Heets Amber Selection – 5,50;

Heets Bright Fuse – 5,50;

Heets Cloud Fuse – 5,50;

Heets Selection Russet – 5,50;

Heets Selection Silver – 5,50;

Heets Sienna Selection – 5,50;

Heets Sky Fuse – 5,50;

Heets Teak Selection – 5,50;

ID Balanced Blue Tobacco – 3,50;

ID Bold Magenta Tobacco – 3,50;

ID Bright Yellow Tobacco – 3,50;

ID Capsule Cosmic Blast – 3,50;

ID Capsule Forest Purple – 3,50;

ID Capsule Polar Green – 3,50;

ID Capsule Summer Red – 3,50;

ID Flora Pink Tobacco – 3,50;

ID Ice Teal – 3,50;

ID Polar Capsule Yellow – 3,50;

ID Polar Green Tobacco – 3,50;

ID Rich Bronze Tobacco – 3,50;

ID Velvet Copper Tobacco – 3,50;

ID Warm Amber Tobacco – 3,50;

Isenzia – Forrest Purple Crush – 3,50;

Isenzia – Ice Blue Crush – 3,50;

Isenzia – Polar Green Crush – 3,50;

Isenzia – Summer Red Crush – 3,50;

Isenzia Sunrise Yellow Crush – 3,50;

Isenzia Sunset Coral Crush – 3,50;

Levia Bright Sonata – 5,50;

Levia Electro Purple – 5,50;

Levia Glacial Beat – 5,50;

Levia Island Beat – 5,50;

Levia Ruby Waltz – 5,50;

Lucky Strike Ruby – 3,50;

Lucky Strike Sticks Balanced Tobacco – 3,50;

Lucky Strike Sticks Gold Tobacco – 3,50;

Lucky Strike Sticks Rich Tobacco – 3,50;

Lucky Strike Sticks Tanned Tobacco – 3,50;

Lucky Strike Sticks Twist – 3,50;

Marskiss Amber – 4,00;

Marskiss Yellow – 4,00;

MC Cosmic Gold – 4,50;

MC Cosmic Red – 4,50;

MC Emerald – 4,00;

MC Gold – 4,00;

MC Purple – 4,00;

MC Red – 4,00;

MC S – Blue – 4,00;

MC-S Emerald – 4,00;

MC-S Gold – 4,00;

MC-S Pure Swiss – 4,00;

MC-S Purple – 4,00;

MC-S Red – 4,00;

MC-S Sunburst – 4,00;

Marskiss Amber – 4,00;

Marskiss Yellow – 4,00;

Neo Sticks Arctic – 4,00;

Neo Sticks Arctic Blue Mix – 4,00;

Neo Sticks Beryl – 4,00;

Neo Sticks Classic Tobacco – 4,00;

Neo Sticks Click Red – 4,00;

Neo Sticks Golden Tobacco – 4,00;

Neo Sticks Morning Click – 4,00;

Neo Sticks Red Click – 4,00;

Neo Sticks Rich Tobacco – 4,00;

Neo Sticks Scarlet – 4,00;

Neo Sticks Scarlet Green Mix – 4,00;

Neo Sticks Smooth Tobacco – 4,00;

Neo Sticks Sunset Click – 4,00;

Neo Sticks Terracotta Tobacco – 4,00;

Neo Sticks Tropic Click – 4,00;

Neo Sticks Twilight Click – 4,00;

Nuso Beach – 4,00;

Nuso Blue – 4,00;

Nuso Brown – 4,00;

Nuso Burgundy – 4,00;

Nuso Gold – 4,00;

Nuso Green – 4,00;

Nuso Ice Storm – 4,00;

Nuso Indigo – 4,00;

Nuso Lawn – 4,00;

Nuso Purple – 4,00;

Nuso Silver – 4,00;

Nuso Tango Red – 4,00;

Nuso Yellow – 4,00;

Terea Amber – 5,50;

Terea Bright Fuse – 5,00;

Terea Bronze – 5,50;

Terea Cloud Fuse – 5,50;

Terea Deep Fuse – 5,50;

Terea Dore – 5,50;

Terea Khaki – 5,50;

Terea Kona – 5,50;

Terea Russet – 5,50;

Terea Sienna – 5,50;

Terea Silver – 5,50;

Terea Sky Fuse – 5,50;

Terea Teak – 5,50;

Terea Turquoise – 5,50;

Terea Warm Fuse – 5,00;

Terea Yellow – 5,50;

Unicco Hami Melon – 4,50;

Unicco Orange – 4,50;

Unicco Original – 4,50;

Unicco Strong Menthol – 4,50;

VEO Sticks Amber Click – 4,00;

VEO Sticks Arctic Click – 4,00;

VEO Sticks Beryl Click – 4,00;

VEO Sticks Purple Click – 4,00;

VEO Sticks Scarlet Click – 4,00;

VEO Sticks Tropic Click – 4,00.

Perché i prezzi delle sigarette sono aumentati

Le sigarette hanno subito aumenti di prezzo sia a gennaio che a febbraio 2025 a causa di incrementi programmati delle accise stabiliti dalle Leggi di Bilancio del 2023 e del 2024.

Quella del 2024 ha previsto un aumento della componente fissa dell’accisa sulle sigarette, portandola da 28,20 euro a 29,50 euro per mille sigarette a partire dal 2025.

Ciò ha comportato un aumento medio di circa 20 centesimi per pacchetto su diverse marche. Per alcuni brand come Marlboro e Muratti sono stati raggiungi i 6,5 euro a pacchetto.

Gli altri aumenti sui prodotti con tabacco

Oltre a un aumento del prezzo delle sigarette, tutti i prodotti con tabacco hanno subito variazioni. È possibile consultare i listini cliccando sui seguenti link: