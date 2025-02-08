Dopo gli aumenti di poche settimane fa, il prezzo delle sigarette torna ad aumentare. Lo rende noto l’Agenzia delle Dogane e dei Monopoli con l’ultima Determinazione direttoriale. A partire dall’8 febbraio 2025 storici marchi come Camel e Winston costeranno di più.
I nuovi prezzi delle sigarette
Di seguito i prezzi aggiornati delle sigarette (espressi in euro):
- 821 Argento – 5,00;
- 821 Blu – 5,00;
- 821 Camou – 5,00;
- 821 Green – 5,00;
- 821 Rossa – 5,00;
- Alluve’ White – 4,50;
- American Spirit Original Blue – 6,20;
- American Spirit Original Orange – 6,50;
- American Spirit Original Yellow – 6,50;
- Apache – 4,70;
- Apache Blue – 4,70;
- Austin Blue – 4,90;
- Austin Red – 4,90;
- Benson & Hedges Gold – 6,50;
- Benson&Hedges Blue – 5,30;
- Benson&Hedges Blue 100’S – 5,30;
- Benson&Hedges Red – 5,30;
- Benson&Hedges Red 100’S – 5,30;
- Benson&Hedges White – 5,30;
- Benson&Hedges Yellow – 5,30;
- Bentley Azure – 5,00;
- Bentley Classic – 5,00;
- Black Devil Black – 5,50;
- Black Devil Pink – 5,50;
- Black Devil Yellow – 4,40;
- Camel Activate – 6,00;
- Camel Blue – 5,50;
- Camel Blue 100’S – 6,00;
- Camel Compact – 5,70;
- Camel Compact Filters – 5,20;
- Camel Connect Blue – 5,30;
- Camel Essential Blue – 5,70;
- Camel Senso Gold – 5,50;
- Camel White – 6,00;
- Camel Yellow morbide – 5,50;
- Camel Yellow – 6,00;
- Camel Yellow 100’S – 6,00;
- Camou – 5,00;
- Che – 5,00;
- Che Blanco – 5,00;
- Che Black – 5,00;
- Che+ Blast – 4,80;
- Chesterfield Blue 100’S – 5,50;
- Chesterfield Blue KS – 5,50;
- Chesterfield Label Blue KS – 5,30;
- Chesterfield Label Original KS – 5,30;
- Chesterfield Original 100’S – 5,50;
- Chesterfield Original KS – 5,40;
- Chesterfield Blue KS – 5,40;
- Chesterfield Silver KS – 5,50;
- Chesterfield Tuned Blue – 5,40;
- Che Blue – 4,80;
- Chiaravalle Burley & Virginia – 5,20;
- Chiaravalle Gran Riserva – 6,00;
- Chiaravalle Virginia – 5,20;
- Chiaravalle Virginia Bright – 5,20;
- Corset Chic Lilac – 4,40;
- Corset Chic Pink – 4,40;
- Corset Mauve – 5,30;
- Corset Mauve À Porter – 4,80;
- Corset Marine – 5,30;
- Corset Pink – 5,30;
- Corset White – 5,30;
- Corset Lilac À Porter – 4,80;
- Davidoff Blush SSL-Line – 5,80;
- Davidoff Blue – 5,80;
- Davidoff Classic – 6,20;
- Davidoff Gold – 6,20;
- Davidoff Gold SL Line – 6,20;
- Davidoff Magenta SSL-Line – 5,80;
- Diana Azzurra KS – 5,30;
- Diana Bianca – 5,30;
- Diana Blu KS – 5,30;
- Diana Rossa 100’S – 5,30;
- Diana Rossa KS – 5,30;
- Dunhill Blue – 6,40;
- Dunhill Club – 5,30;
- Dunhill Club Bianca – 5,30;
- Dunhill Gold – 6,40;
- Dunhill International – 7,00;
- Dunhill MS Bianche – 5,50;
- Dunhill MS Bionde 100’S – 5,70;
- Dunhill MS Bionde morbide – 5,40;
- Dunhill MS Bionde – 5,50;
- Dunhill MS Chiare – 5,50;
- Dunhill MS Rosse morbide – 5,40;
- Dunhill MS Rosse – 5,50;
- Dunhill Red – 6,40;
- Elixyr Blue – 5,00;
- Elixyr Blue 100’S – 5,00;
- Elixyr Duo – 5,00;
- Elixyr Red – 5,00;
- Elixyr Red 100’S – 5,00;
- Elixyr Silver – 4,20;
- Elixyr+ – 5,00;
- Elixyr+ 100’S – 5,00;
- Elixyr+ X-Type 100’S – 5,00;
- Futura Bianca – 4,30;
- Futura Black S-Size – 4,10;
- Futura Blu – 5,00;
- Futura Classica – 5,40;
- Futura Gold S-Size – 4,10;
- Futura Rossa – 5,00;
- Futura White S-Size – 4,10;
- Gauloises Blondes Blu – 5,00;
- Gauloises Blondes Gialla – 5,20;
- Gauloises Blondes Rossa – 5,00;
- Gitanes – 6,20;
- Gitanes Filtre – 5,90;
- Giubek Filtro – 4,00;
- Green – 5,00;
- JPS Blue – 5,00;
- JPS Blue Stream – 5,20;
- JPS Blue Stream 100 – 5,20;
- JPS Compact Blue Stream – 4,60;
- JPS Original – 5,20;
- JPS Red – 5,20;
- JPS Red 100 – 5,20;
- JPS Silver – 5,20;
- JPS Silver 100 – 5,20;
- JPS SSL-Line Silver – 5,20;
- JPS SSL-Line White – 5,20;
- Kent Blue – 6,50;
- Kent Surround – 6,50;
- Lambert & Butler King Size – 6,00;
- Linda – 5,40;
- Linda Azzurra – 4,20;
- Linda Blu – 5,40;
- Lido Blu – 6,00;
- L&M Blue Label KS – 5,50;
- L&M Red Label KS – 5,50;
- Luckies Crafted 1871 Blue – 5,00;
- Luckies Crafted 1871 Red – 5,00;
- Lucky Strike Amber – 5,30;
- Lucky Strike Eclipse – 5,30;
- Lucky Strike Original – 5,30;
- Lucky Strike Original 100’S – 5,30;
- Mademoiselle La Bleue – 5,30;
- Mademoiselle La Blanche – 5,30;
- Mademoiselle La Plus – 5,30;
- Mademoiselle La Rose – 5,30;
- Merit Bay KS – 5,50;
- Merit Blu 100’S – 6,20;
- Merit Blu KS – 6,20;
- Merit Gialla 100’S – 6,20;
- Merit Gialla KS – 6,20;
- MS Chiare 100’S – 5,70;
- MS Classic – 5,40;
- MS Nazionali – 5,40;
- Marlboro 100’S – 6,50;
- Marlboro Blue Line – 6,50;
- Marlboro Crafted Gold 100’S – 5,30;
- Marlboro Crafted Red 100’S – 5,30;
- Marlboro Gold 100’S – 6,50;
- Marlboro Gold KS – 6,00;
- Marlboro Gold Line – 6,50;
- Marlboro Gold Pocket Pack – 5,40;
- Marlboro Gold Touch KS – 6,20;
- Marlboro KS – 6,00;
- Marlboro KS – 6,50;
- Marlboro Mix – 6,20;
- Marlboro Red Titanium Edition – 6,50;
- Marlboro Red Touch – 6,20;
- Marlboro Silver Blue KS – 6,50;
- Marlboro Touch – 6,20;
- Marlboro White – 6,50;
- No Brand – 4,20;
- Nologo Arancione – 5,00;
- Nologo Gialla – 5,00;
- Nologo Verde – 5,00;
- Pall Mall Blue – 5,00;
- Pall Mall Red – 5,00;
- Peter Stuyvesant Blue 100’S – 5,30;
- Peter Stuyvesant Gold 100’S – 5,70;
- Peter Stuyvesant Original – 5,70;
- Peter Stuyvesant Original 100’S – 5,70;
- Philip Morris Azure – 5,50;
- Philip Morris Azure 100’S – 5,50;
- Philip Morris Blue 100’S – 5,50;
- Philip Morris Filter Kings – 5,50;
- Philip Morris Red – 5,50;
- Philip Morris Red 100’S – 5,50;
- Philip Morris SSL Beige – 5,50;
- Philip Morris SSL Blue – 5,50;
- Philip Morris White – 5,50;
- R1 SL-Line – 5,40;
- Rothmans Essence Blue King Size – 5,00;
- Rothmans Essence Red – 5,00;
- Rothmans Essence Silver King Size – 5,00;
- Rothmans Of London Blue 100 – 5,20;
- Rothmans Of London Blue 20 – 5,00;
- Rothmans Of London D-Series – 5,00;
- Rothmans Of London Red 20 – 5,00;
- Rothmans Of London Red 100’S – 5,20;
- Rothmans Of London Silver 100 – 5,20;
- Rothmans Of London Silver 20 – 5,00;
- Rothmans Of London S-Series Blue – 5,20;
- Rothmans Of London S-Series Silver – 5,20;
- Rothmans Of London S-Series White – 5,20;
- Rothmans Of London Surround King Size – 5,00;
- Rothmans Of London White 20’s – 5,00;
- Rothmans Of London White 100 – 5,20;
- Rothmans R Classic Silver 100 – 5,00;
- Rothmans Of London Sensora D- Series – 5,00;
- Sigarette Blu – 4,50;
- Sigarette Rosse – 4,50;
- The King Blue 100’S – 5,00;
- The King Blue – 5,00;
- The King Just Blue – 5,30;
- The King Just Red – 5,30;
- The King Red 100’S – 5,00;
- The King Red – 5,00;
- The King SSL Blue – 5,00;
- The King SSL Storm – 5,00;
- The King SSL White – 5,00;
- The King Silver – 5,00;
- The King Silver 100’S – 5,00;
- The King Storm 100’S – 5,00;
- Winston Blue – 5,50;
- Winston Blue 100’S – 5,50;
- Winston Blue Super Line – 5,50;
- Winston Caster – 5,20;
- Winston Caster 100’S – 5,20;
- Winston Compact – 5,30;
- Winston Expand – 5,30;
- Winston Just Blue – 5,30;
- Winston Just Red – 5,30;
- Winston Red – 5,30;
- Winston Red 100’S – 5,50;
- Winston Short Blue – 5,30;
- Winston Silver – 5,50;
- Winston White – 5,50;
- Winston White Super Line – 5,50;
- Winston Xstyle Blue – 5,00;
- Winston Xstyle White – 5,00;
- Winston Wave – 5,00;
- Yesmoke Black – 5,20;
- Yesmoke Blue – 5,20;
- Yesmoke Red – 5,20;
- Yesmoke White Red – 5,20.
Il prezzo del trinciato per sigarette
Ecco di seguito il prezzo del tabacco trinciato per le sigarette rollate, anche in questo caso espresso in euro.
Confezione da 30 grammi
- #No Name Authentic – 7,50;
- #No Name Black – 7,50;
- #No Name Noface – 6,90;
- #No Name Pink – 7,50;
- #No Name Red – 7,50;
- #No Name Riserva No. 1 – 6,50;
- #No Name Virginia – 7,50;
- #No Name White – 7,50;
- 821 Camouflage – 6,20;
- American Spirit Master Blend Gold – 6,90;
- American Spirit Original Blue – 8,00;
- American Spirit Original Perique – 6,90;
- American Spirit Original Yellow – 8,00;
- Amsterdamer Original – 7,80;
- Amsterdamer Xxx Himalaya – 7,40;
- Amsterdamer Xxx Nepal – 7,40;
- Benson & Hedges Blue – 6,50;
- Camel Blonde – 7,40;
- Camel Blue – 7,70;
- Camel Blue Volume – 7,60;
- Camel Essential – 7,70;
- Camel Yellow – 7,70;
- Chesterfield Blue – 7,20;
- Chesterfield Blue Volume Tobacco – 7,20;
- Chesterfield Original Fine Cut Tobacco – 7,20;
- Chesterfield Original Volume Tobacco – 7,20;
- Chesterfield Premium Virginia – 7,40;
- Chesterfield Roll Your Own – 7,40;
- Chiaravalle Burley & Virginia – 7,20;
- Chiaravalle Virginia – 7,20;
- Chiaravalle Virginia Bright – 7,20;
- Golden Blend’s Virginia – 7,50;
- Golden Blend’s Virginia Gt – 7,50;
- Golden Virginia Absolute – 7,50;
- Golden Virginia The Original – 7,50;
- Golden Virginia The Original Gold – 7,50;
- Horizon – 7,20;
- Horizon Blue – 7,20;
- Ign Il Gusto Nostrano – 7,30;
- JPS Blue – 7,00;
- JPS Blue Volume – 7,00;
- JPS Just Blue – 7,00;
- JPS Just Red – 7,00;
- JPS Red – 7,00;
- Lucky Strike Blue – 7,30;
- Lucky Strike Original Blue – 7,20;
- Lucky Strike Original Red – 7,20;
- Lucky Strike Red – 7,30;
- Manitou Virginia Gold – 6,60;
- Manitou Virginia Original – 6,90;
- Manitou Virginia Pink – 6,60;
- Marlboro – 7,70;
- Marlboro Gold – 7,70;
- Marlboro Gold Touch Rolling Tobacco – 7,20;
- Maya – 7,20;
- Maya Blue – 6,00;
- Mon Terroir Blond – 7,30;
- MS Tabacco Trinciato 30 – 7,00;
- Old Holborn – 7,70;
- Old Holborn Blonde – 7,70;
- Old Holborn Yellow – 7,70;
- Peter Stuyvesant Gold – 6,60;
- Philip Morris Blue – 7,30;
- Philip Morris Volume Tobacco – 7,30;
- Pueblo Blue – 7,50;
- Pueblo Burley Blend – 7,50;
- Pueblo Classic – 7,50;
- Pueblo Pink – 7,50;
- R&W 30 G – 7,80;
- R&W Blond 30 G – 6,40;
- R&W Classic 30 G – 6,40;
- Red House – 6,00;
- Redfield Classic – 6,00;
- Roll Your Own American Blend Blond – 6,40;
- Roll Your Own American Blend Magenta – 6,50;
- Roll Your Own Halfzware Shag Blue – 6,40;
- Roll Your Own Virginia Blend Lime – 6,50;
- Roll Your Own Virginia Blend Orange – 6,50;
- Roll Your Own Virginia Blend Yellow – 6,40;
- Rothmans Of London Volume Tobacco – 7,00;
- Sauvage Blond 30G – 7,30;
- Stanley Master Blend – 6,50;
- The King Red – 5,80;
- Winston Blue – 7,40;
- Winston Red – 7,40;
- Yesmoke American Blend – 7,20;
- Yesmoke Virginia & Burley – 7,20.
Confezione da 40 grammi
- Black Devil Yellow – 7,70;
- Drum Bright Blue – 9,90;
- Drum Original – 9,90;
- Drum White – 9,90;
- Manila – 9,80;
- Samson Original Blend – 9,00;
- Tilbury American Blend – 9,80;
- Van Nelle Half Zware Shag – 7,80;
- West Original Blend – 8,80.
Confezione da 45 grammi
- Brookfield American Blend – 9,20;
- Winston Blue – 11,50.
Confezione da 50 grammi
- #No Name White – 11,50;
- Diana Volume Tobacco – 10,20;
- Winston Red Volume Tobacco – 13,00.
Confezione da 70 grammi
- American Spirit Original Blue – 15,00;
- Marlboro – 17,50;
- Marlboro Gold – 17,50;
- Pueblo Blue 70 – 17,40;
- Pueblo Classic 70 – 17,40.
Confezione da 80 grammi
- American Spirit Original Blue 80G – 16,00;
- Camel – 15,70;
- Camel Essential – 16,00.
Confezione da 100 grammi
- Elixyr Original Red – 18,00.
Sigarette per iQos, Glo e dispositivi senza combustione
I nuovi prezzi per le sigarette senza combustione sono i seguenti.
Confezione da 10 sigarette
- Heets Amber Selection – 2,60;
- Heets Bronze Selection – 2,60;
- Heets Turquoise Selection – 2,60;
- Heets Yellow Selection – 2,60.
Confezione da 20 sigarette
- Camel Amber Sticks – 4,50;
- Camel Aquamarine Sticks – 4,50;
- Camel Baize Option Sticks – 4,50;
- Camel Bronze – 4,00;
- Camel Bronze Sticks – 4,50;
- Camel Burgundy Sticks – 4,50;
- Camel Garnet Sticks – 4,50;
- Camel Gold – 4,00;
- Camel Gold Sticks – 4,50;
- Camel Green – 4,00;
- Camel Green Option Sticks – 4,50;
- Camel Green Sticks – 4,50;
- Camel Magenta Sticks – 4,50;
- Camel Purple – 4,00;
- Camel Purple Option Sticks – 4,50;
- Camel Purple Sticks – 4,50;
- Camel Silver Sticks – 4,50;
- Camel Tan Sticks – 4,50;
- Camel Teal Green Sticks – 4,50;
- Camel Teal Sticks – 4,50;
- Camel Yellow Sticks – 4,50;
- Ccobato Blueberry – 4,50;
- Ccobato Peach – 4,50;
- Delia Classic Gold – 5,00;
- Delia Classic Green – 5,00;
- Delia Classic Red – 5,00;
- Delia Classic Silver – 5,00;
- Farstar Amber – 4,50;
- Farstar Blue – 4,50;
- Farstar Red – 4,50;
- Fiit Element Stream – 4,70;
- Fiit Marine – 4,70;
- Fiit Regular – 4,70;
- Fiit Regular Copper – 4,70;
- Fiit Regular Deep – 4,70;
- Fiit Regular Sky – 4,70;
- Fiit Regular Stone – 4,70;
- Fiit Regular Yellow – 4,70;
- Heets Amber Selection – 5,50;
- Heets Bright Fuse – 5,50;
- Heets Cloud Fuse – 5,50;
- Heets Selection Russet – 5,50;
- Heets Selection Silver – 5,50;
- Heets Sienna Selection – 5,50;
- Heets Sky Fuse – 5,50;
- Heets Teak Selection – 5,50;
- ID Balanced Blue Tobacco – 3,50;
- ID Bold Magenta Tobacco – 3,50;
- ID Bright Yellow Tobacco – 3,50;
- ID Capsule Cosmic Blast – 3,50;
- ID Capsule Forest Purple – 3,50;
- ID Capsule Polar Green – 3,50;
- ID Capsule Summer Red – 3,50;
- ID Flora Pink Tobacco – 3,50;
- ID Ice Teal – 3,50;
- ID Polar Capsule Yellow – 3,50;
- ID Polar Green Tobacco – 3,50;
- ID Rich Bronze Tobacco – 3,50;
- ID Velvet Copper Tobacco – 3,50;
- ID Warm Amber Tobacco – 3,50;
- Isenzia – Forrest Purple Crush – 3,50;
- Isenzia – Ice Blue Crush – 3,50;
- Isenzia – Polar Green Crush – 3,50;
- Isenzia – Summer Red Crush – 3,50;
- Isenzia Sunrise Yellow Crush – 3,50;
- Isenzia Sunset Coral Crush – 3,50;
- Levia Bright Sonata – 5,50;
- Levia Electro Purple – 5,50;
- Levia Glacial Beat – 5,50;
- Levia Island Beat – 5,50;
- Levia Ruby Waltz – 5,50;
- Lucky Strike Ruby – 3,50;
- Lucky Strike Sticks Balanced Tobacco – 3,50;
- Lucky Strike Sticks Gold Tobacco – 3,50;
- Lucky Strike Sticks Rich Tobacco – 3,50;
- Lucky Strike Sticks Tanned Tobacco – 3,50;
- Lucky Strike Sticks Twist – 3,50;
- Marskiss Amber – 4,00;
- Marskiss Yellow – 4,00;
- MC Cosmic Gold – 4,50;
- MC Cosmic Red – 4,50;
- MC Emerald – 4,00;
- MC Gold – 4,00;
- MC Purple – 4,00;
- MC Red – 4,00;
- MC S – Blue – 4,00;
- MC-S Emerald – 4,00;
- MC-S Gold – 4,00;
- MC-S Pure Swiss – 4,00;
- MC-S Purple – 4,00;
- MC-S Red – 4,00;
- MC-S Sunburst – 4,00;
- Marskiss Amber – 4,00;
- Marskiss Yellow – 4,00;
- Neo Sticks Arctic – 4,00;
- Neo Sticks Arctic Blue Mix – 4,00;
- Neo Sticks Beryl – 4,00;
- Neo Sticks Classic Tobacco – 4,00;
- Neo Sticks Click Red – 4,00;
- Neo Sticks Golden Tobacco – 4,00;
- Neo Sticks Morning Click – 4,00;
- Neo Sticks Red Click – 4,00;
- Neo Sticks Rich Tobacco – 4,00;
- Neo Sticks Scarlet – 4,00;
- Neo Sticks Scarlet Green Mix – 4,00;
- Neo Sticks Smooth Tobacco – 4,00;
- Neo Sticks Sunset Click – 4,00;
- Neo Sticks Terracotta Tobacco – 4,00;
- Neo Sticks Tropic Click – 4,00;
- Neo Sticks Twilight Click – 4,00;
- Nuso Beach – 4,00;
- Nuso Blue – 4,00;
- Nuso Brown – 4,00;
- Nuso Burgundy – 4,00;
- Nuso Gold – 4,00;
- Nuso Green – 4,00;
- Nuso Ice Storm – 4,00;
- Nuso Indigo – 4,00;
- Nuso Lawn – 4,00;
- Nuso Purple – 4,00;
- Nuso Silver – 4,00;
- Nuso Tango Red – 4,00;
- Nuso Yellow – 4,00;
- Terea Amber – 5,50;
- Terea Bright Fuse – 5,00;
- Terea Bronze – 5,50;
- Terea Cloud Fuse – 5,50;
- Terea Deep Fuse – 5,50;
- Terea Dore – 5,50;
- Terea Khaki – 5,50;
- Terea Kona – 5,50;
- Terea Russet – 5,50;
- Terea Sienna – 5,50;
- Terea Silver – 5,50;
- Terea Sky Fuse – 5,50;
- Terea Teak – 5,50;
- Terea Turquoise – 5,50;
- Terea Warm Fuse – 5,00;
- Terea Yellow – 5,50;
- Unicco Hami Melon – 4,50;
- Unicco Orange – 4,50;
- Unicco Original – 4,50;
- Unicco Strong Menthol – 4,50;
- VEO Sticks Amber Click – 4,00;
- VEO Sticks Arctic Click – 4,00;
- VEO Sticks Beryl Click – 4,00;
- VEO Sticks Purple Click – 4,00;
- VEO Sticks Scarlet Click – 4,00;
- VEO Sticks Tropic Click – 4,00.
Perché i prezzi delle sigarette sono aumentati
Le sigarette hanno subito aumenti di prezzo sia a gennaio che a febbraio 2025 a causa di incrementi programmati delle accise stabiliti dalle Leggi di Bilancio del 2023 e del 2024.
Quella del 2024 ha previsto un aumento della componente fissa dell’accisa sulle sigarette, portandola da 28,20 euro a 29,50 euro per mille sigarette a partire dal 2025.
Ciò ha comportato un aumento medio di circa 20 centesimi per pacchetto su diverse marche. Per alcuni brand come Marlboro e Muratti sono stati raggiungi i 6,5 euro a pacchetto.
Gli altri aumenti sui prodotti con tabacco
Oltre a un aumento del prezzo delle sigarette, tutti i prodotti con tabacco hanno subito variazioni.