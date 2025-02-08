Sigarette in aumento, i prezzi aggiornati a febbraio 2025 e le marche interessante

Dall'8 febbraio 2025 aumentano ancora i prezzi delle sigarette, del tabacco trinciato, dei prodotti senza combustione, come previsto dalle varie Leggi di Bilancio

Nuovo aumento del prezzo delle sigarette.

Dopo gli aumenti di poche settimane fa, il prezzo delle sigarette torna ad aumentare. Lo rende noto l’Agenzia delle Dogane e dei Monopoli con l’ultima Determinazione direttoriale. A partire dall’8 febbraio 2025 storici marchi come Camel e Winston costeranno di più.

I nuovi prezzi delle sigarette

Di seguito i prezzi aggiornati delle sigarette (espressi in euro):

  • 821 Argento – 5,00;
  • 821 Blu – 5,00;
  • 821 Camou – 5,00;
  • 821 Green – 5,00;
  • 821 Rossa – 5,00;
  • Alluve’ White – 4,50;
  • American Spirit Original Blue – 6,20;
  • American Spirit Original Orange – 6,50;
  • American Spirit Original Yellow – 6,50;
  • Apache – 4,70;
  • Apache Blue – 4,70;
  • Austin Blue – 4,90;
  • Austin Red – 4,90;
  • Benson & Hedges Gold – 6,50;
  • Benson&Hedges Blue – 5,30;
  • Benson&Hedges Blue 100’S – 5,30;
  • Benson&Hedges Red – 5,30;
  • Benson&Hedges Red 100’S – 5,30;
  • Benson&Hedges White – 5,30;
  • Benson&Hedges Yellow – 5,30;
  • Bentley Azure – 5,00;
  • Bentley Classic – 5,00;
  • Black Devil Black – 5,50;
  • Black Devil Pink – 5,50;
  • Black Devil Yellow – 4,40;
  • Camel Activate – 6,00;
  • Camel Blue – 5,50;
  • Camel Blue 100’S – 6,00;
  • Camel Compact – 5,70;
  • Camel Compact Filters – 5,20;
  • Camel Connect Blue – 5,30;
  • Camel Essential Blue – 5,70;
  • Camel Senso Gold – 5,50;
  • Camel White – 6,00;
  • Camel Yellow morbide – 5,50;
  • Camel Yellow – 6,00;
  • Camel Yellow 100’S – 6,00;
  • Camou – 5,00;
  • Che – 5,00;
  • Che Blanco – 5,00;
  • Che Black – 5,00;
  • Che+ Blast – 4,80;
  • Chesterfield Blue 100’S – 5,50;
  • Chesterfield Blue KS – 5,50;
  • Chesterfield Label Blue KS – 5,30;
  • Chesterfield Label Original KS – 5,30;
  • Chesterfield Original 100’S – 5,50;
  • Chesterfield Original KS – 5,40;
  • Chesterfield Blue KS – 5,40;
  • Chesterfield Silver KS – 5,50;
  • Chesterfield Tuned Blue – 5,40;
  • Che Blue – 4,80;
  • Chiaravalle Burley & Virginia – 5,20;
  • Chiaravalle Gran Riserva – 6,00;
  • Chiaravalle Virginia – 5,20;
  • Chiaravalle Virginia Bright – 5,20;
  • Corset Chic Lilac – 4,40;
  • Corset Chic Pink – 4,40;
  • Corset Mauve – 5,30;
  • Corset Mauve À Porter – 4,80;
  • Corset Marine – 5,30;
  • Corset Pink – 5,30;
  • Corset White – 5,30;
  • Corset Lilac À Porter – 4,80;
  • Davidoff Blush SSL-Line – 5,80;
  • Davidoff Blue – 5,80;
  • Davidoff Classic – 6,20;
  • Davidoff Gold – 6,20;
  • Davidoff Gold SL Line – 6,20;
  • Davidoff Magenta SSL-Line – 5,80;
  • Diana Azzurra KS – 5,30;
  • Diana Bianca – 5,30;
  • Diana Blu KS – 5,30;
  • Diana Rossa 100’S – 5,30;
  • Diana Rossa KS – 5,30;
  • Dunhill Blue – 6,40;
  • Dunhill Club – 5,30;
  • Dunhill Club Bianca – 5,30;
  • Dunhill Gold – 6,40;
  • Dunhill International – 7,00;
  • Dunhill MS Bianche – 5,50;
  • Dunhill MS Bionde 100’S – 5,70;
  • Dunhill MS Bionde morbide – 5,40;
  • Dunhill MS Bionde – 5,50;
  • Dunhill MS Chiare – 5,50;
  • Dunhill MS Rosse morbide – 5,40;
  • Dunhill MS Rosse – 5,50;
  • Dunhill Red – 6,40;
  • Elixyr Blue – 5,00;
  • Elixyr Blue 100’S – 5,00;
  • Elixyr Duo – 5,00;
  • Elixyr Red – 5,00;
  • Elixyr Red 100’S – 5,00;
  • Elixyr Silver – 4,20;
  • Elixyr+ – 5,00;
  • Elixyr+ 100’S – 5,00;
  • Elixyr+ X-Type 100’S – 5,00;
  • Futura Bianca – 4,30;
  • Futura Black S-Size – 4,10;
  • Futura Blu – 5,00;
  • Futura Classica – 5,40;
  • Futura Gold S-Size – 4,10;
  • Futura Rossa – 5,00;
  • Futura White S-Size – 4,10;
  • Gauloises Blondes Blu – 5,00;
  • Gauloises Blondes Gialla – 5,20;
  • Gauloises Blondes Rossa – 5,00;
  • Gitanes – 6,20;
  • Gitanes Filtre – 5,90;
  • Giubek Filtro – 4,00;
  • Green – 5,00;
  • JPS Blue – 5,00;
  • JPS Blue Stream – 5,20;
  • JPS Blue Stream 100 – 5,20;
  • JPS Compact Blue Stream – 4,60;
  • JPS Original – 5,20;
  • JPS Red – 5,20;
  • JPS Red 100 – 5,20;
  • JPS Silver – 5,20;
  • JPS Silver 100 – 5,20;
  • JPS SSL-Line Silver – 5,20;
  • JPS SSL-Line White – 5,20;
  • Kent Blue – 6,50;
  • Kent Surround – 6,50;
  • Lambert & Butler King Size – 6,00;
  • Linda – 5,40;
  • Linda Azzurra – 4,20;
  • Linda Blu – 5,40;
  • Lido Blu – 6,00;
  • L&M Blue Label KS – 5,50;
  • L&M Red Label KS – 5,50;
  • Luckies Crafted 1871 Blue – 5,00;
  • Luckies Crafted 1871 Red – 5,00;
  • Lucky Strike Amber – 5,30;
  • Lucky Strike Eclipse – 5,30;
  • Lucky Strike Original – 5,30;
  • Lucky Strike Original 100’S – 5,30;
  • Mademoiselle La Bleue – 5,30;
  • Mademoiselle La Blanche – 5,30;
  • Mademoiselle La Plus – 5,30;
  • Mademoiselle La Rose – 5,30;
  • Merit Bay KS – 5,50;
  • Merit Blu 100’S – 6,20;
  • Merit Blu KS – 6,20;
  • Merit Gialla 100’S – 6,20;
  • Merit Gialla KS – 6,20;
  • MS Chiare 100’S – 5,70;
  • MS Classic – 5,40;
  • MS Nazionali – 5,40;
  • Marlboro 100’S – 6,50;
  • Marlboro Blue Line – 6,50;
  • Marlboro Crafted Gold 100’S – 5,30;
  • Marlboro Crafted Red 100’S – 5,30;
  • Marlboro Gold 100’S – 6,50;
  • Marlboro Gold KS – 6,00;
  • Marlboro Gold Line – 6,50;
  • Marlboro Gold Pocket Pack – 5,40;
  • Marlboro Gold Touch KS – 6,20;
  • Marlboro KS – 6,00;
  • Marlboro KS – 6,50;
  • Marlboro Mix – 6,20;
  • Marlboro Red Titanium Edition – 6,50;
  • Marlboro Red Touch – 6,20;
  • Marlboro Silver Blue KS – 6,50;
  • Marlboro Touch – 6,20;
  • Marlboro White – 6,50;
  • No Brand – 4,20;
  • Nologo Arancione – 5,00;
  • Nologo Gialla – 5,00;
  • Nologo Verde – 5,00;
  • Pall Mall Blue – 5,00;
  • Pall Mall Red – 5,00;
  • Peter Stuyvesant Blue 100’S – 5,30;
  • Peter Stuyvesant Gold 100’S – 5,70;
  • Peter Stuyvesant Original – 5,70;
  • Peter Stuyvesant Original 100’S – 5,70;
  • Philip Morris Azure – 5,50;
  • Philip Morris Azure 100’S – 5,50;
  • Philip Morris Blue 100’S – 5,50;
  • Philip Morris Filter Kings – 5,50;
  • Philip Morris Red – 5,50;
  • Philip Morris Red 100’S – 5,50;
  • Philip Morris SSL Beige – 5,50;
  • Philip Morris SSL Blue – 5,50;
  • Philip Morris White – 5,50;
  • R1 SL-Line – 5,40;
  • Rothmans Essence Blue King Size – 5,00;
  • Rothmans Essence Red – 5,00;
  • Rothmans Essence Silver King Size – 5,00;
  • Rothmans Of London Blue 100 – 5,20;
  • Rothmans Of London Blue 20 – 5,00;
  • Rothmans Of London D-Series – 5,00;
  • Rothmans Of London Red 20 – 5,00;
  • Rothmans Of London Red 100’S – 5,20;
  • Rothmans Of London Silver 100 – 5,20;
  • Rothmans Of London Silver 20 – 5,00;
  • Rothmans Of London S-Series Blue – 5,20;
  • Rothmans Of London S-Series Silver – 5,20;
  • Rothmans Of London S-Series White – 5,20;
  • Rothmans Of London Surround King Size – 5,00;
  • Rothmans Of London White 20’s – 5,00;
  • Rothmans Of London White 100 – 5,20;
  • Rothmans R Classic Silver 100 – 5,00;
  • Rothmans Of London Sensora D- Series – 5,00;
  • Sigarette Blu – 4,50;
  • Sigarette Rosse – 4,50;
  • The King Blue 100’S – 5,00;
  • The King Blue – 5,00;
  • The King Just Blue – 5,30;
  • The King Just Red – 5,30;
  • The King Red 100’S – 5,00;
  • The King Red – 5,00;
  • The King SSL Blue – 5,00;
  • The King SSL Storm – 5,00;
  • The King SSL White – 5,00;
  • The King Silver – 5,00;
  • The King Silver 100’S – 5,00;
  • The King Storm 100’S – 5,00;
  • Winston Blue – 5,50;
  • Winston Blue 100’S – 5,50;
  • Winston Blue Super Line – 5,50;
  • Winston Caster – 5,20;
  • Winston Caster 100’S – 5,20;
  • Winston Compact – 5,30;
  • Winston Expand – 5,30;
  • Winston Just Blue – 5,30;
  • Winston Just Red – 5,30;
  • Winston Red – 5,30;
  • Winston Red 100’S – 5,50;
  • Winston Short Blue – 5,30;
  • Winston Silver – 5,50;
  • Winston White – 5,50;
  • Winston White Super Line – 5,50;
  • Winston Xstyle Blue – 5,00;
  • Winston Xstyle White – 5,00;
  • Winston Wave – 5,00;
  • Yesmoke Black – 5,20;
  • Yesmoke Blue – 5,20;
  • Yesmoke Red – 5,20;
  • Yesmoke White Red – 5,20.

Il prezzo del trinciato per sigarette

Ecco di seguito il prezzo del tabacco trinciato per le sigarette rollate, anche in questo caso espresso in euro.

Confezione da 30 grammi

  •  #No Name Authentic – 7,50;
  • #No Name Black – 7,50;
  • #No Name Noface – 6,90;
  • #No Name Pink – 7,50;
  • #No Name Red – 7,50;
  • #No Name Riserva No. 1 – 6,50;
  • #No Name Virginia – 7,50;
  • #No Name White – 7,50;
  • 821 Camouflage – 6,20;
  • American Spirit Master Blend Gold – 6,90;
  • American Spirit Original Blue – 8,00;
  • American Spirit Original Perique – 6,90;
  • American Spirit Original Yellow – 8,00;
  • Amsterdamer Original – 7,80;
  • Amsterdamer Xxx Himalaya – 7,40;
  • Amsterdamer Xxx Nepal – 7,40;
  • Benson & Hedges Blue – 6,50;
  • Camel Blonde – 7,40;
  • Camel Blue – 7,70;
  • Camel Blue Volume – 7,60;
  • Camel Essential – 7,70;
  • Camel Yellow – 7,70;
  • Chesterfield Blue – 7,20;
  • Chesterfield Blue Volume Tobacco – 7,20;
  • Chesterfield Original Fine Cut Tobacco – 7,20;
  • Chesterfield Original Volume Tobacco – 7,20;
  • Chesterfield Premium Virginia – 7,40;
  • Chesterfield Roll Your Own – 7,40;
  • Chiaravalle Burley & Virginia – 7,20;
  • Chiaravalle Virginia – 7,20;
  • Chiaravalle Virginia Bright – 7,20;
  • Golden Blend’s Virginia – 7,50;
  • Golden Blend’s Virginia Gt – 7,50;
  • Golden Virginia Absolute – 7,50;
  • Golden Virginia The Original – 7,50;
  • Golden Virginia The Original Gold – 7,50;
  • Horizon – 7,20;
  • Horizon Blue – 7,20;
  • Ign Il Gusto Nostrano – 7,30;
  • JPS Blue – 7,00;
  • JPS Blue Volume – 7,00;
  • JPS Just Blue – 7,00;
  • JPS Just Red – 7,00;
  • JPS Red – 7,00;
  • Lucky Strike Blue – 7,30;
  • Lucky Strike Original Blue – 7,20;
  • Lucky Strike Original Red – 7,20;
  • Lucky Strike Red – 7,30;
  • Manitou Virginia Gold – 6,60;
  • Manitou Virginia Original – 6,90;
  • Manitou Virginia Pink – 6,60;
  • Marlboro – 7,70;
  • Marlboro Gold – 7,70;
  • Marlboro Gold Touch Rolling Tobacco – 7,20;
  • Maya – 7,20;
  • Maya Blue – 6,00;
  • Mon Terroir Blond – 7,30;
  • MS Tabacco Trinciato 30 – 7,00;
  • Old Holborn – 7,70;
  • Old Holborn Blonde – 7,70;
  • Old Holborn Yellow – 7,70;
  • Peter Stuyvesant Gold – 6,60;
  • Philip Morris Blue – 7,30;
  • Philip Morris Volume Tobacco – 7,30;
  • Pueblo Blue – 7,50;
  • Pueblo Burley Blend – 7,50;
  • Pueblo Classic – 7,50;
  • Pueblo Pink – 7,50;
  • R&W 30 G – 7,80;
  • R&W Blond 30 G – 6,40;
  • R&W Classic 30 G – 6,40;
  • Red House – 6,00;
  • Redfield Classic – 6,00;
  • Roll Your Own American Blend Blond – 6,40;
  • Roll Your Own American Blend Magenta – 6,50;
  • Roll Your Own Halfzware Shag Blue – 6,40;
  • Roll Your Own Virginia Blend Lime – 6,50;
  • Roll Your Own Virginia Blend Orange – 6,50;
  • Roll Your Own Virginia Blend Yellow – 6,40;
  • Rothmans Of London Volume Tobacco – 7,00;
  • Sauvage Blond 30G – 7,30;
  • Stanley Master Blend – 6,50;
  • The King Red – 5,80;
  • Winston Blue – 7,40;
  • Winston Red – 7,40;
  • Yesmoke American Blend – 7,20;
  • Yesmoke Virginia & Burley – 7,20.

Confezione da 40 grammi

  • Black Devil Yellow – 7,70;
  • Drum Bright Blue – 9,90;
  • Drum Original – 9,90;
  • Drum White – 9,90;
  • Manila – 9,80;
  • Samson Original Blend – 9,00;
  • Tilbury American Blend – 9,80;
  • Van Nelle Half Zware Shag – 7,80;
  • West Original Blend – 8,80.

Confezione da 45 grammi

  • Brookfield American Blend – 9,20;
  • Winston Blue – 11,50.

Confezione da 50 grammi

  • #No Name White – 11,50;
  • Diana Volume Tobacco – 10,20;
  • Winston Red Volume Tobacco – 13,00.

Confezione da 70 grammi

  • American Spirit Original Blue – 15,00;
  • Marlboro – 17,50;
  • Marlboro Gold – 17,50;
  • Pueblo Blue 70 – 17,40;
  • Pueblo Classic 70 – 17,40.

Confezione da 80 grammi

  • American Spirit Original Blue 80G – 16,00;
  • Camel – 15,70;
  • Camel Essential – 16,00.

Confezione da 100 grammi

  •  Elixyr Original Red – 18,00.

Sigarette per iQos, Glo e dispositivi senza combustione

I nuovi prezzi per le sigarette senza combustione sono i seguenti.

Confezione da 10 sigarette

  • Heets Amber Selection – 2,60;
  • Heets Bronze Selection – 2,60;
  • Heets Turquoise Selection – 2,60;
  • Heets Yellow Selection – 2,60.

Confezione da 20 sigarette

  • Camel Amber Sticks – 4,50;
  • Camel Aquamarine Sticks – 4,50;
  • Camel Baize Option Sticks – 4,50;
  • Camel Bronze – 4,00;
  • Camel Bronze Sticks – 4,50;
  • Camel Burgundy Sticks – 4,50;
  • Camel Garnet Sticks – 4,50;
  • Camel Gold – 4,00;
  • Camel Gold Sticks – 4,50;
  • Camel Green – 4,00;
  • Camel Green Option Sticks – 4,50;
  • Camel Green Sticks – 4,50;
  • Camel Magenta Sticks – 4,50;
  • Camel Purple – 4,00;
  • Camel Purple Option Sticks – 4,50;
  • Camel Purple Sticks – 4,50;
  • Camel Silver Sticks – 4,50;
  • Camel Tan Sticks – 4,50;
  • Camel Teal Green Sticks – 4,50;
  • Camel Teal Sticks – 4,50;
  • Camel Yellow Sticks – 4,50;
  • Ccobato Blueberry – 4,50;
  • Ccobato Peach – 4,50;
  • Delia Classic Gold – 5,00;
  • Delia Classic Green – 5,00;
  • Delia Classic Red – 5,00;
  • Delia Classic Silver – 5,00;
  • Farstar Amber – 4,50;
  • Farstar Blue – 4,50;
  • Farstar Red – 4,50;
  • Fiit Element Stream – 4,70;
  • Fiit Marine – 4,70;
  • Fiit Regular – 4,70;
  • Fiit Regular Copper – 4,70;
  • Fiit Regular Deep – 4,70;
  • Fiit Regular Sky – 4,70;
  • Fiit Regular Stone – 4,70;
  • Fiit Regular Yellow – 4,70;
  • Heets Amber Selection – 5,50;
  • Heets Bright Fuse – 5,50;
  • Heets Cloud Fuse – 5,50;
  • Heets Selection Russet – 5,50;
  • Heets Selection Silver – 5,50;
  • Heets Sienna Selection – 5,50;
  • Heets Sky Fuse – 5,50;
  • Heets Teak Selection – 5,50;
  • ID Balanced Blue Tobacco – 3,50;
  • ID Bold Magenta Tobacco – 3,50;
  • ID Bright Yellow Tobacco – 3,50;
  • ID Capsule Cosmic Blast – 3,50;
  • ID Capsule Forest Purple – 3,50;
  • ID Capsule Polar Green – 3,50;
  • ID Capsule Summer Red – 3,50;
  • ID Flora Pink Tobacco – 3,50;
  • ID Ice Teal – 3,50;
  • ID Polar Capsule Yellow – 3,50;
  • ID Polar Green Tobacco – 3,50;
  • ID Rich Bronze Tobacco – 3,50;
  • ID Velvet Copper Tobacco – 3,50;
  • ID Warm Amber Tobacco – 3,50;
  • Isenzia – Forrest Purple Crush – 3,50;
  • Isenzia – Ice Blue Crush – 3,50;
  • Isenzia – Polar Green Crush – 3,50;
  • Isenzia – Summer Red Crush – 3,50;
  • Isenzia Sunrise Yellow Crush – 3,50;
  • Isenzia Sunset Coral Crush – 3,50;
  • Levia Bright Sonata – 5,50;
  • Levia Electro Purple – 5,50;
  • Levia Glacial Beat – 5,50;
  • Levia Island Beat – 5,50;
  • Levia Ruby Waltz – 5,50;
  • Lucky Strike Ruby – 3,50;
  • Lucky Strike Sticks Balanced Tobacco – 3,50;
  • Lucky Strike Sticks Gold Tobacco – 3,50;
  • Lucky Strike Sticks Rich Tobacco – 3,50;
  • Lucky Strike Sticks Tanned Tobacco – 3,50;
  • Lucky Strike Sticks Twist – 3,50;
  • Marskiss Amber – 4,00;
  • Marskiss Yellow – 4,00;
  • MC Cosmic Gold – 4,50;
  • MC Cosmic Red – 4,50;
  • MC Emerald – 4,00;
  • MC Gold – 4,00;
  • MC Purple – 4,00;
  • MC Red – 4,00;
  • MC S – Blue – 4,00;
  • MC-S Emerald – 4,00;
  • MC-S Gold – 4,00;
  • MC-S Pure Swiss – 4,00;
  • MC-S Purple – 4,00;
  • MC-S Red – 4,00;
  • MC-S Sunburst – 4,00;
  • Marskiss Amber – 4,00;
  • Marskiss Yellow – 4,00;
  • Neo Sticks Arctic – 4,00;
  • Neo Sticks Arctic Blue Mix – 4,00;
  • Neo Sticks Beryl – 4,00;
  • Neo Sticks Classic Tobacco – 4,00;
  • Neo Sticks Click Red – 4,00;
  • Neo Sticks Golden Tobacco – 4,00;
  • Neo Sticks Morning Click – 4,00;
  • Neo Sticks Red Click – 4,00;
  • Neo Sticks Rich Tobacco – 4,00;
  • Neo Sticks Scarlet – 4,00;
  • Neo Sticks Scarlet Green Mix – 4,00;
  • Neo Sticks Smooth Tobacco – 4,00;
  • Neo Sticks Sunset Click – 4,00;
  • Neo Sticks Terracotta Tobacco – 4,00;
  • Neo Sticks Tropic Click – 4,00;
  • Neo Sticks Twilight Click – 4,00;
  • Nuso Beach – 4,00;
  • Nuso Blue – 4,00;
  • Nuso Brown – 4,00;
  • Nuso Burgundy – 4,00;
  • Nuso Gold – 4,00;
  • Nuso Green – 4,00;
  • Nuso Ice Storm – 4,00;
  • Nuso Indigo – 4,00;
  • Nuso Lawn – 4,00;
  • Nuso Purple – 4,00;
  • Nuso Silver – 4,00;
  • Nuso Tango Red – 4,00;
  • Nuso Yellow – 4,00;
  • Terea Amber – 5,50;
  • Terea Bright Fuse – 5,00;
  • Terea Bronze – 5,50;
  • Terea Cloud Fuse – 5,50;
  • Terea Deep Fuse – 5,50;
  • Terea Dore – 5,50;
  • Terea Khaki – 5,50;
  • Terea Kona – 5,50;
  • Terea Russet – 5,50;
  • Terea Sienna – 5,50;
  • Terea Silver – 5,50;
  • Terea Sky Fuse – 5,50;
  • Terea Teak – 5,50;
  • Terea Turquoise – 5,50;
  • Terea Warm Fuse – 5,00;
  • Terea Yellow – 5,50;
  • Unicco Hami Melon – 4,50;
  • Unicco Orange – 4,50;
  • Unicco Original – 4,50;
  • Unicco Strong Menthol – 4,50;
  • VEO Sticks Amber Click – 4,00;
  • VEO Sticks Arctic Click – 4,00;
  • VEO Sticks Beryl Click – 4,00;
  • VEO Sticks Purple Click – 4,00;
  • VEO Sticks Scarlet Click – 4,00;
  • VEO Sticks Tropic Click – 4,00.

Perché i prezzi delle sigarette sono aumentati

Le sigarette hanno subito aumenti di prezzo sia a gennaio che a febbraio 2025 a causa di incrementi programmati delle accise stabiliti dalle Leggi di Bilancio del 2023 e del 2024.

Quella del 2024 ha previsto un aumento della componente fissa dell’accisa sulle sigarette, portandola da 28,20 euro a 29,50 euro per mille sigarette a partire dal 2025.

Ciò ha comportato un aumento medio di circa 20 centesimi per pacchetto su diverse marche. Per alcuni brand come Marlboro e Muratti sono stati raggiungi i 6,5 euro a pacchetto.

Gli altri aumenti sui prodotti con tabacco

