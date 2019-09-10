Lavoro, FCA assume: le figure richieste

editato in: da

Il colosso mondiale dell’automobile, nato dalla fusione tra il gruppo Fiat, e l’americana Chrysler che ha dato vita alla FCA, con 15 marchi tra cui Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Lancia, Jeep e Dodge, e che ha attività in 40 Paesi, ricerca 80 nuove figure professionali, da inserire in Fiat Italia e si rivolge a giovani neolaureati, anche per periodi di tirocinio e stage, ma anche a profili senior.

Di seguito le figure ricercate:

Media Specialist

Reporting Specialist

Vehicle Safety Specialist

Vehicle Safety Performance Engineer

Steering Component Specialist

Project Chief – Electronic Architecture Integration

E-commerce Coordinator

Exterior Style Feasibility – Team Leader

Perfomance Engineer – Vehicle Dynamics

Vehicle Concept Team Leader

Product Configurator and Price list Specialist (Internship)

Automated Driving Functional Safety Specialist

Function Quality Responsible

Automated Driving Simulation / Hardware in the Loop

Automated Driving Validation Engineer

Automated Driving Integrator Engineer

Automated Driving Sensor Development Engineer

TBM Specialist

Software Quality Engineer

Assistant Chief Engineer – Electrified Propulsion

Vehicle Connectivity Specialist

Automated Driving Data Management

Test Plan Manager – Electric & Electronics

Project Chief – PASD & Energy

Instrument Cluster (DICH) Specialist

Project Chief – Wiring Harness Components

Functional Quality Responsible (FQR)

Test Team Leader – ADAS

Design Responsible – Body / Closures

System Engineer – Electronic Architecture Integration

Facility Specialist

Warranty & Service Assessment Coordinator

Technical Training specialist

Software Engineer

Project Chief – ADAS

Parts Model Owner

Vehicle and Powertrain Automotive Engineer

Body unit – Upperbody design Specialist

Body unit – Door handles & levers Specialist

Body unit – Door modules & power lifters Specialist

Body unit – Liftgates & power trunks Specialist

Body unit – Door latches Specialist

Body unit – External rear-view mirrors Specialist

Body unit – Door seals & plastic components Specialist

CAD Designer – Airbag Specialist

Vehicle Cyber Security Expert

Design Integrity Responsible (DIR)

Interiors – Seat Trim Specialist

Interiors – Seat Product and Component Specialist

Body Unit – Trims Specialist

Interiors – Ambient Light Specialist

Project Chief – Interiors / HVAC

ADAS Specialist – Vehicle Integration & Validation

Body Unit – Lighting Specialist

Body Unit – Bumpers Specialist

Interiors – Airbag Specialist

Functional Safety Engineer – Vehicle Controls

Body Unit – Electromechanics Specialist

Body Unit – Tolerances Specialist

Planning & Reporting Senior Specialis

ADAS Performance Engineer

Automotive Benchmarking Engineer

Project Chief – Body / Closures

Project Chief – Body / Exterior Trims

Project Chief – Interiors

Design Leader – Interiors

Mechatronic Components – Engineering Designer

Body Project Responsible

Spontaneous apply

Failure Analysis Search Team (FAST) Specialist

Project Chief – Audio & Telematics

Accountant Specialist

Per candidarsi occorre controllare sul sito FCA nell’apposita sezione careers la figura professionale a cui si è più interessati, e da lì inviare i dati richiesti per poter partecipare alla selezione.