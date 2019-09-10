Lavoro, FCA assume: le figure richieste

Il gruppo automobilistico assume 80 nuove figure da inserire all'interno delle sue aziende: tutte le informazioni sulle figure ricercate

Il colosso mondiale dell’automobile, nato dalla fusione tra il gruppo Fiat, e l’americana Chrysler che ha dato vita alla FCA, con 15 marchi tra cui Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Lancia, Jeep e Dodge, e che ha attività in 40 Paesi, ricerca 80 nuove figure professionali, da inserire in Fiat Italia e si rivolge a giovani neolaureati, anche per periodi di tirocinio e stage, ma anche a profili senior.

Di seguito le figure ricercate:

  • Media Specialist
  • Reporting Specialist
  • Vehicle Safety Specialist
  • Vehicle Safety Performance Engineer
  • Steering Component Specialist
  • Project Chief – Electronic Architecture Integration
  • E-commerce Coordinator
  • Exterior Style Feasibility – Team Leader
  • Perfomance Engineer – Vehicle Dynamics
  • Vehicle Concept Team Leader
  • Product Configurator and Price list Specialist (Internship)
  • Automated Driving Functional Safety Specialist
  • Function Quality Responsible
  • Automated Driving Simulation / Hardware in the Loop
  • Automated Driving Validation Engineer
  • Automated Driving Integrator Engineer
  • Automated Driving Sensor Development Engineer
  • TBM Specialist
  • Software Quality Engineer
  • Assistant Chief Engineer – Electrified Propulsion
  • Vehicle Connectivity Specialist
  • Automated Driving Data Management
  • Test Plan Manager – Electric & Electronics
  • Project Chief – PASD & Energy
  • Instrument Cluster (DICH) Specialist
  • Project Chief – Wiring Harness Components
  • Functional Quality Responsible (FQR)
  • Test Team Leader – ADAS
  • Design Responsible – Body / Closures
  • System Engineer – Electronic Architecture Integration
  • Facility Specialist
  • Warranty & Service Assessment Coordinator
  • Technical Training specialist
  • Software Engineer
  • Project Chief – ADAS
  • Parts Model Owner
  • Vehicle and Powertrain Automotive Engineer
  • Body unit – Upperbody design Specialist
  • Body unit – Door handles & levers Specialist
  • Body unit – Door modules & power lifters Specialist
  • Body unit – Liftgates & power trunks Specialist
  • Body unit – Door latches Specialist
  • Body unit – External rear-view mirrors Specialist
  • Body unit – Door seals & plastic components Specialist
  • CAD Designer – Airbag Specialist
  • Vehicle Cyber Security Expert
  • Design Integrity Responsible (DIR)
  • Interiors – Seat Trim Specialist
  • Interiors – Seat Product and Component Specialist
  • Body Unit – Trims Specialist
  • Interiors – Ambient Light Specialist
  • Project Chief – Interiors / HVAC
  • ADAS Specialist – Vehicle Integration & Validation
  • Body Unit – Lighting Specialist
  • Body Unit – Bumpers Specialist
  • Interiors – Airbag Specialist
  • Functional Safety Engineer – Vehicle Controls
  • Body Unit – Electromechanics Specialist
  • Body Unit – Tolerances Specialist
  • Planning & Reporting Senior Specialis
  • ADAS Performance Engineer
  • Automotive Benchmarking Engineer
  • Project Chief – Body / Closures
  • Project Chief – Body / Exterior Trims
  • Project Chief – Interiors
  • Design Leader – Interiors
  • Mechatronic Components – Engineering Designer
  • Body Project Responsible
  • Spontaneous apply
  • Failure Analysis Search Team (FAST) Specialist
  • Project Chief – Audio & Telematics
  • Accountant Specialist

Per candidarsi occorre controllare sul sito FCA nell’apposita sezione careers la figura professionale a cui si è più interessati, e da lì inviare i dati richiesti per poter partecipare alla selezione.

