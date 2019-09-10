Lavoro, FCA assume: le figure richieste

Il colosso mondiale dell’automobile, nato dalla fusione tra il gruppo Fiat, e l’americana Chrysler che ha dato vita alla FCA, con 15 marchi tra cui Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Lancia, Jeep e Dodge, e che ha attività in 40 Paesi, ricerca 80 nuove figure professionali, da inserire in Fiat Italia e si rivolge a giovani neolaureati, anche per periodi di tirocinio e stage, ma anche a profili senior.
Di seguito le figure ricercate:
- Media Specialist
- Reporting Specialist
- Vehicle Safety Specialist
- Vehicle Safety Performance Engineer
- Steering Component Specialist
- Project Chief – Electronic Architecture Integration
- E-commerce Coordinator
- Exterior Style Feasibility – Team Leader
- Perfomance Engineer – Vehicle Dynamics
- Vehicle Concept Team Leader
- Product Configurator and Price list Specialist (Internship)
- Automated Driving Functional Safety Specialist
- Function Quality Responsible
- Automated Driving Simulation / Hardware in the Loop
- Automated Driving Validation Engineer
- Automated Driving Integrator Engineer
- Automated Driving Sensor Development Engineer
- TBM Specialist
- Software Quality Engineer
- Assistant Chief Engineer – Electrified Propulsion
- Vehicle Connectivity Specialist
- Automated Driving Data Management
- Test Plan Manager – Electric & Electronics
- Project Chief – PASD & Energy
- Instrument Cluster (DICH) Specialist
- Project Chief – Wiring Harness Components
- Functional Quality Responsible (FQR)
- Test Team Leader – ADAS
- Design Responsible – Body / Closures
- System Engineer – Electronic Architecture Integration
- Facility Specialist
- Warranty & Service Assessment Coordinator
- Technical Training specialist
- Software Engineer
- Project Chief – ADAS
- Parts Model Owner
- Vehicle and Powertrain Automotive Engineer
- Body unit – Upperbody design Specialist
- Body unit – Door handles & levers Specialist
- Body unit – Door modules & power lifters Specialist
- Body unit – Liftgates & power trunks Specialist
- Body unit – Door latches Specialist
- Body unit – External rear-view mirrors Specialist
- Body unit – Door seals & plastic components Specialist
- CAD Designer – Airbag Specialist
- Vehicle Cyber Security Expert
- Design Integrity Responsible (DIR)
- Interiors – Seat Trim Specialist
- Interiors – Seat Product and Component Specialist
- Body Unit – Trims Specialist
- Interiors – Ambient Light Specialist
- Project Chief – Interiors / HVAC
- ADAS Specialist – Vehicle Integration & Validation
- Body Unit – Lighting Specialist
- Body Unit – Bumpers Specialist
- Interiors – Airbag Specialist
- Functional Safety Engineer – Vehicle Controls
- Body Unit – Electromechanics Specialist
- Body Unit – Tolerances Specialist
- Planning & Reporting Senior Specialis
- ADAS Performance Engineer
- Automotive Benchmarking Engineer
- Project Chief – Body / Closures
- Project Chief – Body / Exterior Trims
- Project Chief – Interiors
- Design Leader – Interiors
- Mechatronic Components – Engineering Designer
- Body Project Responsible
- Spontaneous apply
- Failure Analysis Search Team (FAST) Specialist
- Project Chief – Audio & Telematics
- Accountant Specialist
Per candidarsi occorre controllare sul sito FCA nell’apposita sezione careers la figura professionale a cui si è più interessati, e da lì inviare i dati richiesti per poter partecipare alla selezione.