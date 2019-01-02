Le migliori Blue Chips di Wall Street: ecco la classifica 2018

(Teleborsa) – La tabella che segue riporta i titoli azionari del paniere Dow Jones Industrial che hanno ottenuto le migliori performance nel corso del 2018.

Nello stesso periodo, l’indice Dow Jones Industrial ha avuto una variazione pari a -5,63%.

Titolo
azionario		 Performance
2018
Merck & Co +35,58%
Pfizer +20,32%
Microsoft +18,74%
Nike +18,41%
Visa +15,53%
United Health +13,29%
Cisco Systems +13,29%
Boeing +9,27%
Verizon Communication +5,98%
McDonald’s +3,13%
Coca Cola +2,98%
Intel +1,73%
Walt Disney +1,68%
Procter & Gamble -0,09%
American Express -4,13%
Wal-Mart -5,85%
Apple -6,72%
Johnson & Johnson -7,74%
JP Morgan -8,90%
Home Depot -9,38%
Travelers Company -11,87%
Chevron -13,22%
United Technologies -16,64%
Exxon Mobil -18,64%
3M -19,22%
Caterpillar -19,39%
Dowdupont -25,07%
IBM -26,01%
Goldman Sachs -34,48%

