Le migliori Blue Chips di Wall Street: ecco la classifica 2018

(Teleborsa) – La tabella che segue riporta i titoli azionari del paniere Dow Jones Industrial che hanno ottenuto le migliori performance nel corso del 2018.
Nello stesso periodo, l’indice Dow Jones Industrial ha avuto una variazione pari a -5,63%.
|Titolo
azionario
|Performance
2018
|Merck & Co
|+35,58%
|Pfizer
|+20,32%
|Microsoft
|+18,74%
|Nike
|+18,41%
|Visa
|+15,53%
|United Health
|+13,29%
|Cisco Systems
|+13,29%
|Boeing
|+9,27%
|Verizon Communication
|+5,98%
|McDonald’s
|+3,13%
|Coca Cola
|+2,98%
|Intel
|+1,73%
|Walt Disney
|+1,68%
|Procter & Gamble
|-0,09%
|American Express
|-4,13%
|Wal-Mart
|-5,85%
|Apple
|-6,72%
|Johnson & Johnson
|-7,74%
|JP Morgan
|-8,90%
|Home Depot
|-9,38%
|Travelers Company
|-11,87%
|Chevron
|-13,22%
|United Technologies
|-16,64%
|Exxon Mobil
|-18,64%
|3M
|-19,22%
|Caterpillar
|-19,39%
|Dowdupont
|-25,07%
|IBM
|-26,01%
|Goldman Sachs
|-34,48%