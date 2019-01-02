I titoli migliori del listino high-tech USA: ecco la classifica 2018

(Teleborsa) – La tabella che segue riporta i titoli azionari del paniere NASDAQ 100 che hanno ottenuto le migliori performance nel corso del 2018.
Nello stesso periodo, l’indice NASDAQ 100 ha avuto una variazione pari a -1,04%.
|Titolo
azionario
|Performance
2018
|Workday
|+56,95%
|O’Reilly Automotive
|+43,21%
|Twenty-First Century Fox
|+40,09%
|Netflix
|+39,44%
|Twenty-First Century Fox
|+39,33%
|Illumina
|+37,37%
|Intuitive Surgical
|+31,32%
|Adobe Systems
|+29,13%
|Amazon
|+28,63%
|Xilinx
|+26,31%
|Intuit
|+24,76%
|Express Scripts
|+23,75%
|Autodesk
|+22,78%
|Idexx Laboratories
|+18,97%
|Microsoft
|+18,74%
|Citrix Systems
|+16,41%
|Paypal Holdings
|+14,30%
|Verisk Analytics
|+13,58%
|Cisco Systems
|+13,29%
|CSX
|+12,94%
|Henry Schein
|+12,36%
|Shire
|+12,23%
|Starbucks
|+12,19%
|Amgen
|+12,02%
|Automatic Data Processing
|+11,89%
|Vertex Pharmaceuticals
|+10,64%
|Ulta Beauty
|+9,48%
|Costco Wholesale
|+9,47%
|Cintas
|+7,80%
|Tesla Motors
|+6,89%
|Sirius XM Radio
|+6,53%
|Cadence Design Systems
|+3,97%
|Ross Stores
|+3,73%
|Xcel Energy
|+2,16%
|Intel
|+1,73%
|T-Mobile Us
|+0,22%
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
|-0,65%
|Alphabet
|-0,70%
|Check Point Software Technologies
|-0,94%
|Broadcom
|-1,02%