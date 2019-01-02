I titoli migliori del listino high-tech USA: ecco la classifica 2018

(Teleborsa) – La tabella che segue riporta i titoli azionari del paniere NASDAQ 100 che hanno ottenuto le migliori performance nel corso del 2018.

Nello stesso periodo, l’indice NASDAQ 100 ha avuto una variazione pari a -1,04%.

Titolo
azionario		 Performance
2018
Workday +56,95%
O’Reilly Automotive +43,21%
Twenty-First Century Fox +40,09%
Netflix +39,44%
Twenty-First Century Fox +39,33%
Illumina +37,37%
Intuitive Surgical +31,32%
Adobe Systems +29,13%
Amazon +28,63%
Xilinx +26,31%
Intuit +24,76%
Express Scripts +23,75%
Autodesk +22,78%
Idexx Laboratories +18,97%
Microsoft +18,74%
Citrix Systems +16,41%
Paypal Holdings +14,30%
Verisk Analytics +13,58%
Cisco Systems +13,29%
CSX +12,94%
Henry Schein +12,36%
Shire +12,23%
Starbucks +12,19%
Amgen +12,02%
Automatic Data Processing +11,89%
Vertex Pharmaceuticals +10,64%
Ulta Beauty +9,48%
Costco Wholesale +9,47%
Cintas +7,80%
Tesla Motors +6,89%
Sirius XM Radio +6,53%
Cadence Design Systems +3,97%
Ross Stores +3,73%
Xcel Energy +2,16%
Intel +1,73%
T-Mobile Us +0,22%
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals -0,65%
Alphabet -0,70%
Check Point Software Technologies -0,94%
Broadcom -1,02%

