Appuntamenti macroeconomici del 24 novembre 2020

Martedì 24/11/2020
08:00 Germania: PIL, annuale (atteso -4,1%; preced. -11,3%)
08:00 Germania: PIL, trimestrale (atteso 8,2%; preced. -9,8%)
08:45 Francia: Fiducia imprese, mensile (atteso 91 punti; preced. 93 punti)
10:00 Germania: Indice IFO (atteso 90,1 punti; preced. 92,7 punti)
15:00 USA: S&P Case-Shiller, annuale (atteso 5,1%; preced. 5,2%)
15:00 USA: Indice FHFA prezzi case, mensile (preced. 1,5%)
16:00 USA: Fiducia consumatori, mensile (atteso 98 punti; preced. 100,9 punti)
