Appuntamenti e scadenze dell’1 gennaio 2020

(Teleborsa) –
Martedì 31/12/2019
Borsa:
Giappone – Borsa di Tokyo chiusa per festività (fino a mercoledì 01/01/2020)
Germania – Borsa di Francoforte chiusa per festività (fino a mercoledì 01/01/2020)
Italia – Borsa di Milano chiusa per festività (fino a mercoledì 01/01/2020)
Mercoledì 01/01/2020
Borsa:
Francia – Borsa di Parigi chiusa per festività
Spagna – Borsa di Madrid chiusa per festività
Stati Uniti – Borsa di New york chiusa per festività
Inghilterra – Borsa di Londra chiusa per festività
Hong Kong – Borsa di Hong Kong chiusa per festività
Canada – Borsa di Toronto chiusa per festività