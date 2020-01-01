Appuntamenti e scadenze dell’1 gennaio 2020

editato in: da

(Teleborsa) –

Martedì 31/12/2019

Borsa:

Giappone – Borsa di Tokyo chiusa per festività (fino a mercoledì 01/01/2020)

Germania – Borsa di Francoforte chiusa per festività (fino a mercoledì 01/01/2020)

Italia – Borsa di Milano chiusa per festività (fino a mercoledì 01/01/2020)

Mercoledì 01/01/2020

Borsa:

Francia – Borsa di Parigi chiusa per festività

Spagna – Borsa di Madrid chiusa per festività

Stati Uniti – Borsa di New york chiusa per festività

Inghilterra – Borsa di Londra chiusa per festività

Hong Kong – Borsa di Hong Kong chiusa per festività

Canada – Borsa di Toronto chiusa per festività