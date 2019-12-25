Appuntamenti e scadenze del 25 dicembre 2019

editato in: da

Martedì 24/12/2019

Borsa:

Germania – Borsa di Francoforte chiusa per festività (fino a giovedì 26/12/2019)

Italia – Borsa di Milano chiusa per festività (fino a giovedì 26/12/2019)

Mercoledì 25/12/2019

Borsa:

Francia – Borsa di Parigi chiusa per festività (fino a giovedì 26/12/2019)

Canada – Borsa di Toronto chiusa per festività (fino a giovedì 26/12/2019)

Hong Kong – Borsa di Hong Kong chiusa per festività (fino a giovedì 26/12/2019)

Stati Uniti – Borsa di New York chiusa per festività

Inghilterra – Borsa di Londra chiusa per festività (fino a giovedì 26/12/2019)

Spagna – Borsa di Madrid chiusa per festività (fino a giovedì 26/12/2019)