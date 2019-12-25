Appuntamenti e scadenze del 25 dicembre 2019

(Teleborsa) –
Martedì 24/12/2019
Borsa:
Germania – Borsa di Francoforte chiusa per festività (fino a giovedì 26/12/2019)
Italia – Borsa di Milano chiusa per festività (fino a giovedì 26/12/2019)

Mercoledì 25/12/2019
Borsa:
Francia – Borsa di Parigi chiusa per festività (fino a giovedì 26/12/2019)
Canada – Borsa di Toronto chiusa per festività (fino a giovedì 26/12/2019)
Hong Kong – Borsa di Hong Kong chiusa per festività (fino a giovedì 26/12/2019)
Stati Uniti – Borsa di New York chiusa per festività
Inghilterra – Borsa di Londra chiusa per festività (fino a giovedì 26/12/2019)
Spagna – Borsa di Madrid chiusa per festività (fino a giovedì 26/12/2019)

Rispondi

Effettua il login con uno di questi metodi per inviare il tuo commento:

Gravatar
Logo di WordPress.com

Stai commentando usando il tuo account WordPress.com. Chiudi sessione /  Modifica )

Google photo

Stai commentando usando il tuo account Google. Chiudi sessione /  Modifica )

Foto Twitter

Stai commentando usando il tuo account Twitter. Chiudi sessione /  Modifica )

Foto di Facebook

Stai commentando usando il tuo account Facebook. Chiudi sessione /  Modifica )

Annulla

Connessione a %s...

Virgilio è:

LIBERO VIRGILIO PAGINEGIALLE PGCASA PAGINEBIANCHE TUTTOCITTÀ DILEI SIVIAGGIA QUIFINANZA BUONISSIMO SUPEREVA
Chi siamo Note Legali Privacy Cookie Policy Aiuto

© Italiaonline S.p.A. 2019Direzione e coordinamento di Libero Acquisition S.á r.l.P. IVA 03970540963

Appuntamenti e scadenze del 25 dicembre 2019