Appuntamenti e scadenze del 25 dicembre 2019

(Teleborsa) –
Martedì 24/12/2019
Borsa:
Germania – Borsa di Francoforte chiusa per festività (fino a giovedì 26/12/2019)
Italia – Borsa di Milano chiusa per festività (fino a giovedì 26/12/2019)
Mercoledì 25/12/2019
Borsa:
Francia – Borsa di Parigi chiusa per festività (fino a giovedì 26/12/2019)
Canada – Borsa di Toronto chiusa per festività (fino a giovedì 26/12/2019)
Hong Kong – Borsa di Hong Kong chiusa per festività (fino a giovedì 26/12/2019)
Stati Uniti – Borsa di New York chiusa per festività
Inghilterra – Borsa di Londra chiusa per festività (fino a giovedì 26/12/2019)
Spagna – Borsa di Madrid chiusa per festività (fino a giovedì 26/12/2019)