(Teleborsa) –
Venerdì 13/10/2017
08:00 Germania, Prezzi consumo, mensile (atteso 0,1%; preced. 0,1%)
08:00 Germania, Prezzi consumo, annuale (atteso 1,8%; preced. 1,8%)
10:00 Italia, Prezzi consumo, annuale (atteso 1,1%; preced. 1,1%)
10:00 Italia, Prezzi consumo, mensile (atteso -0,3%; preced. -0,3%)
14:30 USA, Prezzi consumo, mensile (atteso 0,6%; preced. 0,4%)
14:30 USA, Vendite dettaglio, mensile (atteso 1,6%; preced. -0,2%)
14:30 USA, Prezzi consumo, annuale (atteso 2,3%; preced. 1,9%)
16:00 USA, Fiducia consumatori Università Michigan (atteso 95,1 punti; preced. 95,1 punti)
Appuntamenti macroeconomici del 13 ottobre 2017
